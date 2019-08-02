Nigeria: Davido Rules and Others Follow

2 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The 'Assurance' crooner recorded another first this week by being the first Nigerian artiste to have over 500 million accumulated views on YouTube, earning him the most viewed Nigerian artiste on YouTube. Yemi Alade occupied that position before but in January, she lost it to Davido whose 'Fall' video edged out 'Johnny'.

The visuals for his latest collaboration with American singer 'Blow My Mind' amassed two million views 24 hours after it was uploaded on the video platform. It now sits at No.1 spot of trending videos on YouTube with over three million views.

Following hot on its heels is DJ Spinall's 'Dis Love' featuring Tiwa Savage and Wizkid. The music video directed by Meji Alabi sits at No. 3 with over one million views. Tiwa Savage and Wizkid brought their chemistry to the screen, backed by sultry dancers displaying sexy moves. DJ Spinall is mostly seen in the background of the afro-dance visuals that talks about love and desires.

While Burna Boy is not in the top 10 viewed uploads on YouTube, his interviews on the American radio shows, The Breakfast Club and Ebro in the Morning were hot topics. In separate interviews, the afro-fusion singer talked about his music, stated the difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats, revealed that the only social media app on his phone is WhatsApp because "I don't want to be dampened by other people insecurities," he said. He also emphasized that he is an independent artiste and will not hesitate to return the label's money if they make him uncomfortable. Burna got signed to Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Group internationally in 2017. His latest album 'African Giant' marked his label debut. He also said that he doesn't hold awards in high regard because most times, he ended up being robbed.

Tried as much as they can, the hosts of the shows couldn't get much details about Burna's relationship with the British rapper Steflon Don. He prefers to keep their relationship out of the public spotlight. The combined views of the two interviews on YouTube is over six million

