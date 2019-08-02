Mozambique: ***no Headline Found***

Maputo — CONSTITUTIONAL COUNCIL ACCEPTS FOUR PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES, REJECTS THREE

Maputo, 1 Aug (AIM) - The Constitutional Council, Mozambique's highest body in matters of constitutional and electoral law, on Wednesday announced that it has accepted four candidates to run in the 15 October presidential election, and rejected three.

The candidates accepted are the incumbent, Filipe Nyusi, running for a second five year term of office, the leader of the main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, Ossufo Momade, the mayor of Beira, and leader of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), Daviz Simango, and the leader of AMUSI (Action of the United Movement for All-round Salvation), Mario Albino.

Albino is a dissident from the MDM, who resigned as Nampula provincial delegate of the MDM in 2012. His candidacy shows that it is possible for small parties to run for the Presidency, if they put in the work, and collect the 10,000 valid supporting signatures required of all presidential candidates.

This was the hurdle at which all three rejected candidates fell. They could not produce 10,000 valid signatures.

The best known of the rejected candidates is Alice Mabota, the former head of the Mozambican Human Rights League (LDH). She was proposed by the Democratic Alliance Coalition (CAD), a grouping of six small extra-parliamentary parties.

The candidacy of musical entrepreneur Helder Mendonca (better known by his stage name of Dino XS), proposed by PODEMOS (Party of Optimists for the Development of Mozambique), was also rejected, as was that of Eugenio Estevao, General Secretary of MAMO (Alternative Movement for Mozambique), which is a breakaway from the MDM.

All three claimed that they had presented more than the 10,000 supporting signatures, from registered voters, all recognised by a notary, which the electoral law demands. But when the Constitutional Council examined the signatures, it found that many of them were invalid.

Some of the forms bearing signatures had "flagrant evidence that they had been signed by the same person", the Council said in its ruling. There were people supposedly supporting these candidates whose voter card numbers were in a numerical sequence "which leads us to assume that they are mere copies of the voter registers".

Some of the forms bore no signature at all, some gave incomplete voter card numbers, some had signatures without a voter card number (making it impossible to check whether the people concerned were registered voters), and some of the signatures had not been recognised by a notary.

In addition some of the supporters had signed more than once, either for the same candidate or for different candidates.

Of the 13,160 signatures supposedly supporting Alice Mabota, 5,611 proved to be invalid. Similarly, 4,147 of the 12,250 signatures for Helder Mendonca were invalid, and no less than 7,732 of the 11,340 signatures presented by Eugenio Estevao.

The Council notified the three candidates of these irregularities on 23 July. They had seven days to produce valid signatures to replace those that the Council threw out.

They attempted to do so, but the same problems recurred. An additional 3,139 signatures for Alice Mabota were presented, of which only 858 were valid. Of the additional 2.043 signatures for Mendonca, just 283 were valid. Eugenio Estevao handed in an extra 6,082 signatures, the vast majority of which were fake. Only 892 were valid.

In the end, Mabota had 8,577 valid signatures, Mendonca 8,523 and Estevao 5,391. The Council therefore disqualified all of them.

It noted that exactly the same irregularities had occurred in previous presidential elections. In 2014, the Council had criticised notaries for recognising "flagrantly forged signatures", and now, five years later, "inexplicably the same situation is persisting".