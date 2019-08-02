Mozambique: EU Will Send Election Observer Mission to Mozambique

Maputo — The European Union has accepted the invitation from the Mozambican authorities to send an election observation mission to observe the Mozambican general elections scheduled for 15 October.

An EU press release, distributed by the EU delegation in Maputo, said "this decision once more reflects the commitment of the European Union to support the consolidation of democracy in Mozambique, where the EU has observed all the elections held since 1994".

Federica Mogherini, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, has appointed as head of the observer mission Ignacio Sanchez Amor, who is a member of the European parliament.

Cited by the release, Mogherini declared that the 2019 elections "come at a particularly important moment for the history of the country, when real progress towards a comprehensive peace agreement has opened the path for permanent reconciliation and for the implementation of reforms".

Successful elections, she claimed, "can contribute to the stability and trust necessary for the growth and development of the country".

Sanchez Amor declared that his goal is that the observer mission "should make a positive contribution - through objective and impartial assessments and constructive recommendations - to a credible, transparent and inclusive process".

He added that the mission "will continue our work with the Mozambican authorities to implement the recommendations of previous observer missions".

The central team of the mission, consisting of nine analysts, will arrive in Maputo on 31 August. It will remain in the country until the end of all election procedures and will draw up a comprehensive final report.

A further 32 long term observers will be placed throughout the country, and 76 short term observers will visit polling stations on voting day.