South Africa: Private Political Donation Transparency - One Step Closer As Public Hearings On Regulations Finally Happen

analysis

Donation splitting. Donation disclosure. Access to such disclosures beyond the not necessarily readily accessible Government Gazettes. The ins and outs of the regulations giving effect to the Party Political Funding Act came under scrutiny at public hearings from Thursday.

With a twist of irony, the public hearings into party political funding unfolded in what used to be the banking hall of, at different times, the South African Reserve Bank, Standard Bank and as far back as 1894, the African Banking Corporation Building. Today it's the conference venue of a posh hotel, sensitively converted with a nod to history, with huge chandeliers and green- and-brown-speckled marble slabs on pillars and walls.

With more than 4,300 written submissions already received by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), Thursday saw the start of public hearings on the proposed regulations. Courtesy of the May 2018 elections the process was delayed. The regulations had already been published for comment on 1 March 2019, some 37 days after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed on to the statute books the Political Party Funding Act after Parliament had passed the legislation in June 2018.

The law then was widely welcomed as an important accountability mechanism in South Africa's...