South Africa: Private Political Donation Transparency - One Step Closer As Public Hearings On Regulations Finally Happen

1 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Donation splitting. Donation disclosure. Access to such disclosures beyond the not necessarily readily accessible Government Gazettes. The ins and outs of the regulations giving effect to the Party Political Funding Act came under scrutiny at public hearings from Thursday.

With a twist of irony, the public hearings into party political funding unfolded in what used to be the banking hall of, at different times, the South African Reserve Bank, Standard Bank and as far back as 1894, the African Banking Corporation Building. Today it's the conference venue of a posh hotel, sensitively converted with a nod to history, with huge chandeliers and green- and-brown-speckled marble slabs on pillars and walls.

With more than 4,300 written submissions already received by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), Thursday saw the start of public hearings on the proposed regulations. Courtesy of the May 2018 elections the process was delayed. The regulations had already been published for comment on 1 March 2019, some 37 days after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed on to the statute books the Political Party Funding Act after Parliament had passed the legislation in June 2018.

The law then was widely welcomed as an important accountability mechanism in South Africa's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.