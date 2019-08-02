Kenya: Court Stops Interment of Ken Okoth

Photo: Anita Chepkoech/Nairobi News
A portrait of former Kibra MP is displayed during his memorial service at Starehe Boys Centre where he studied.
1 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

A Nairobi court Thursday stopped the interment of Kibra MP Ken Okoth after his alleged second wife demanded recognition of her child as the lawmaker's biological son.

The magistrate court temporarily barred Okoth's mother Angeline Okoth and his wife Monica Okoth from conducting his burial or cremation.

Anne Thumbi, who is a nominated ward representative in Nairobi, wants the court to compel Okoth's extended family to include her in the burial plans and to have her five-year-old child recognised as the MP's biological son.

Lawyer Elkanah Mogaka, who is representing Ms Thumbi, said outside the Milimani Law Courts that after days of negotiations with Okoth's extended family the Nairobi MCA was denied a place in Okoth's obituary.

"My client wants to protect her son's legacy. She only wishes to have her child acknowledged as the MP's son and to be part of the funeral and burial plans," Mr Mogaka said.

Magistrate Grace Mmasi agreed to have the funeral plans temporarily halted until the case is heard and determined.

The case will continue on August 9.

Read the original article on Nation.

More on This
Drama Shrouds Kenyan MP's Burial as Lover Stops Cremation
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.