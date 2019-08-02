Chad: Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria Launch U.S.$100 Million Fund Against Jihadists

19 July 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

The four countries bordering Lake Chad on Friday launched a fund aimed at collecting $100 million to help counter climate change and a devastating jihadists insurgency.

West Africa's largest lake -- whose shoreline is shared by Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria -- has shrunk by 90 percent since the 1960s, a fall blamed on global warming and poor water management.

The area is a stronghold for Nigerian-based Boko Haram militants, whose decade-old revolt has left thousands of dead and displaced more than two million.

The Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) said the "stabilisation funds" would initially have a proposed budget of around $100 million (around 90 million euros).

The money "will serve as a rapid response mechanism" to help local authorities counter Boko Haram by beefing up basic services and support, it said in a statement.

The two-year project, which will start to unfold in eight regions from September, will rely heavily on external donors.

Bauchi residents beg FG to abandon RUGA, focus on education, job creation(Opens in a new browser tab)

The fund and the appeal for money were launched on Friday in the Nigerien capital Niamey, on the sidelines of a forum of governors from the eight regions.

The struggle to save youngsters from Boko Haram(Opens in a new browser tab)

Sweden pledged around $8 million (around 7 million euros), the LCBC said, while the European Union (EU), Britain and Germany promised "assistance".

Lake Chad's decline has impoverished many families, prompting young people to join the jihadists.

The UN estimates that 10.7 million people in the region depend on food aid.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Chad
West Africa
Nigeria
Conflict
Cameroon
Terrorism
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.