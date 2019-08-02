Botswana: Cycle4life Committed to Grow Cycling Skills - Official

Gaborone — Dimension Data Route 73 mountain bike race is part of developing local cyclists, says Cycle4Life club president, Geoffrey Phonchi.

In an interview following the annual Dimension Data Route 73 mountain bike challenge held recently, he said the race provides a platform for cyclists to identify their capabilities and work on their shortcomings.

Phonchi indicated that Botswana had not been successful in continental championships due to a lot of technical routes at the competitions.

That, he said had complelled them to introduce more technical elements to the race to challenge cyclists.

He noted that the Route 73 gives development riders some technical challenges they need.

As part of the club's contribution to growing the skill and competency of local cyclists, he said the club provides them with a race that challenged them.

He said the race gives coaches an opportunity to pick where their trainees lacked so that they could build on it, with the main aim of being able to compete continentally and beyond.

He said the Route 73 mountain bike race gives riders the skills they need at national level as it was the toughest mountain bike race in the country.

Former Cycle4Life president, Kitso Motshidisi indicated that the race had brought development to cyclists in the country.

He said because mountain biking is lagging behind in Botswana, the club had always wanted to play its part to develop the sport.

When Dimension Data Route 73 started four years ago, Motshidisi said it attracted more foreign riders than Batswana, but with years, more locals showed interest and the race had grown.

He said they appreciate the South African riders' participation in the race even though the overall prize always goes to them.

He said their participation motivates local riders to push more.

Dimension Data managing director, Onna Marumo said they found it fitting to participate in the local space as their company was the technology sponsor for Tour de France.

She said they therefore, partnered with Cycle4Life in the Dimension Data Route 73 as their corporate social initiative and were impressed with the race, hence the increase in sponsorship from P250 000 to P350 000.

Source: BOPA