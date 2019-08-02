South Africa: #TheTotalShutdown Revisited - 'Women Are Under Attack in SA'

Members of #TheTotalShutdown movement gathered outside Parliament in Cape Town to raise awareness on the scourge of gender-based violence facing women, children and gender non-conforming persons in South Africa on Thursday. They have called it a national crisis.
A group of about 50 women gathered outside the gates of Parliament to hang up 3,915 red and black ribbons symbolising the number of women and children who died in gender-based violence in the 2017/2018 financial year.
"Women are under attack in South Africa," said Zintle Olayi, the Western Cape spokesperson for #TheTotalShutdown movement against gender-based violence.
The ribbon-hanging was a part of a first-anniversary commemoration ceremony of #TheTotalShutdown protest which took place on the same date in 2018. In that demonstration, more than 200 people marched to Parliament in Cape Town where a memorandum of 24 demands was handed over to the Presidency.
One demand Olayi believes is important, but hasn't been met since 2018, is the decriminalisation of sex work.
"Sex workers are here, helping us and standing in solidarity with us. And we partner and work a lot with SWEAT," said Olayi.
The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Task Force (SWEAT) is one of a number of organisations under...
