Liberia: Dillon Consolidates Lead

Preliminary results released by the National Elections Commission (NEC) put opposition Liberty Party (LP's) candidate Abraham Darius Dillon in a comfortable lead with 53,270 votes, representing 53.59 percent, while his rival Paulita C. C. Wie of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) trails behind with 36, 531 votes, amounting to 36.95 percent in the senatorial race for Montserrado County.

CDC candidate for Montserrado District#15 Abu Bana Kamara, narrowly leads the district with 5,515 votes or 45.95 percent against opposition All Liberian Party's candidate Ms Telia Urey with 4,548 votes, constituting 37.89 percent, respectively

Announcing the initial results Thursday, July 31, at the NEC Headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, Chairman Jerome George Korkoyah further revealed that Independent Senatorial Candidates Medella Mackie Copper receives 2,545 votes, which represents 2.57 percent followed by Mohammed Dukuly Ayoub of VOLT, 2, 479 votes or 2.51 percent; incumbent District #6 Representative Samuel Enders, 1,158 votes or 1.17 percent; Massa Kanyon Massaquoi 472 votes, constituting 0.48 percent, and Kimme L. Weeks, 2, 406 votes, representing 2.43 percent, respectively.

For the remaining the results from the Montserrado District#15 by-election Chairman Korkoyah announced that Independent Candidate Kelvin Morris Bayoh obtains 638 votes, which constitutes 5.32 percent; followed by Erasmus Daode Fahnbulleh of VOLT, 145 votes or 1.21 percent; Frank Bishop Siebo, Independent Candidate, 18 votes or 0.15 percent; Amos Nyanwleh Tubor of CLP, 1, 56 votes or 8.8 percent; Lamenu Kamara Chapy of the grand old True Whig Party (TWP) 182 votes, constituting 0.68 percent.The True Whig Party also known as the Liberian Whig Party (LWP) is Liberia's oldest political institution established since 1869.

Meanwhile, the NEC is expected to announce additional results from the senatorial and representative by-elections today, Thursday, 1st August.

At the same time there was a scene of tension at the headquarters of opposition Liberty Party in Sinkor when riot police reportedly fired tear gas into a crowd of supporters of Candidate Darius Dillon, who were celebrating his lead of the poll.

There were claims of two persons sustaining injuries as a direct result of the incident. The victims were allegedly taken to a local hospital, but there has been no independent confirmation.

The senatorial by-election being led by the opposition is the first serious challenge to President George Weah's nearly two years old ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, particularly in its strong hold, Montserrado County.