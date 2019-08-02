Liberia: VP Taylor On Liberia's Leadership Void

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, says Liberia is in desperate need of a rare breed of national leaders who love their nation enough to give their all for it.

Speaking during the 32nd Thanksgiving Service of the Carver Mission Academy in Paynesville, on Tuesday July 30, VP Taylor said the country is in need of those who have been tried and tested, and have been found to believe in the supreme interest of the greater good.

"They are not schemers who only want a job to enrich themselves at the expense of others; but are genuine change Agents with a Patriotic zeal to be a part of building a truly better Nation", VP Howard-Taylor opined.

She encouraged the graduates to remain determined to change the course of the nation's history by being different, better and pledging to work for a greater cause beyond themselves.

VP Howard-Taylor also reminded the graduate that they are duty bound to work for a greater and more equitable nation which ensures equality and justice for all.

"For indeed, all it takes is for each of us to practice fairness and equality in our daily interactions and learn to be our Brothers' keeper," she said.

She stressed that no nation should ever have to continue to choose between the lesser of two evils; but to choose instead those who are the nation's best and brightest.

"This is your challenge, to determine and work so that each of you will be our nation's best and brightest. For only those who make up this rare breed will transform our nation to what we truly want Liberia to be", VP Howard-Taylor tasked the graduates of Carver Mission Academy.

"I am of the opinion that these words form the basis for a call to this new generation of young Liberians; to put God first, nation second and Family third," She noted. In order to do so, the Liberian Vice President asserted, one must let go of oneself and allow the spirit of the Almighty God to take complete control and order their steps.

"For this is the only way to ensure that the mistakes of the past are not repeated and to guarantee that we will have the capacity to build a better nation together. For each one of you in this next generation has a part to play; and play it you must. Today, and every day of your lives, you will have to decide between doing business the same old way or changing the status quo. You will have to decide whether your nation's lifeblood is worth more than yours; whether in fact you are willing in your life's journey to leave your world a better place for succeeding generations or to further damage the worn out fabric of our nation" She remarked in her brilliant keynote address.

VP Howard-Taylor inspired the graduates to remain determined through their hard work and commitment to unity, excellence, growth, love and development; through hoping that one day their dreams will become a reality.

"For only you can make your dream a reality. It is my hope that each of you will today dare to be different, by speaking words and acting in ways that inspire change in those around you; keeping in mind, which thoughts become words, words become actions and actions dictate outcomes," she told the students.