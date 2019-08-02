Liberians Want Sex Education in National Curriculum

Cross section of Liberians, including religious leaders, medical doctors, marketers, bankers and farmers, among others are calling on the Government to include sex education in the National Curriculum.

Speaking in separate interviews here, they note that if included in the curriculum, the subject should be referred to as Family Life, to adequately prepare students about the grave consequences of teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease.

They say the proposed Family Life course should educate students about the risk associated with early pregnancy, which in most instances leads the deadly HIV/AIDS Virus and unwanted pregnancy.

They call on the Ministry of Education (MOE) not to see sex education as a taboo, which young people should not be taught.

According to them, teaching health education in various high schools across the country will also prevent students from having babies when they are not prepared, which could hamper their education.

The concerned Liberians also want parents to actively get involved in educating their children about teenage pregnancy and the consequences of aborting unwanted pregnancy.

They blame government for failure to provide sex education to students, which encourage students to learn it through peer pressure or social media (facebook) something that is destroying the fabric of the country's education system.