Cameroon: African Volleyball Championship - Indomitable Lions Honoured

A reception ceremony for the vice champions of Africa took place in Yaounde yesterday July 31, 2019.

The premises of the Ministry of Sports and Physical education in Yaounde were exceptionally busy yesterday July 31. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education Narcisse Mouelle Kombi granted a reception to the players and officials of the national men's volleyball team who won silver at the just-ended 22nd edition of the African Men's Volleyball Championship in Tunisia. Speaking at the occasion, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi hailed the players for their honourable performance in the competition. He said the Lions have shown proof of determination, commitment and patriotism. He said yesterday's ceremony had as objective to pass on the support and encouragement of the Head of State not only to honour their efforts but also to draw their attention on their responsibility in upcoming competitions. He assured them that government has taken all necessary measures to ensure that they work in good conditions. He equally called on them to continue in their efforts in order to save the image of Cameroon and to reaffirm the vitality of the Cameroonian youth. The Lions put an exceptional performance in Tunisia. They won five victories without losing a set to their adversaries. The beat Congo 3-0 sets, thrashed Egypt 3-0 sets, spanked Burundi 3-0, beat Morocco 3-0 sets and equally beat Algeria 3-0 sets in the semi-final. The final against the host country, Tunisia, was hotly contested and they lost 2-3 sets after tie break. After the victory in 1989 and 2001 Cameroon remains third most tilted country in Africa in men's volleyball with Tunisia having ten titles and Egypt eight. Apart from being vice champions, Cameroon equally won other individual titles notably the title for the best server which went to Sali Hile, Ahmed Boutngam Awal got the best passer and the trophy for the best attacker went to Arthur Kody.