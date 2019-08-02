Cameroon: Star Building - Mvog Belinga People Promise Support

Members of the association of Mvog Belinga people had discussions with Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on July 31, 2019.

Leaders and some members of the association of Mvog Belinga people called "Anyang Mvog Belinga", the former host of Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute in Nguem at the Odza neighbourhood in Yaounde have promised to support the Head of State Paul Biya succeed in his vision of piloting Cameroon to emergence by 2035. Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute had discussions with the people of the linage on July 31, 2019 at the Star Building. The delegation was led by the President of Anyang Mvog Belinga, Belinga Beti Thomas. Talking to the press after their discussions with the Prime Minister, the Vice President of the association, Onambele Denis Roland said, Chief Dr Joseph Ngute whom they now consider as their son, settled in their village and has had many promotions. He said the visit was an occasion to tell Dion Ngute that they encourage him and the Head of State, Paul Biya and they were ready to support the Head of State in the development of Cameroon. The first support, Mr Onambele said, would be to secure peace within their vicinity, female members of the association have to educate their children and husbands so that everybody works for peace in the country. He said that everywhere they are found, they will try to promote the spirit of peace, tolerance, living together, work to promote economic development and fight against corruption. The ceremony was characterised by the exchange of symbolic gifts.