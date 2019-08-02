Cameroon: Back-to-School - 2019 NW Governor Joins Campaign

Adolphe Lele Lafrique hails maturity of education stake holders in Nkambe, challenges Bui, Ngoketungia to give children a chance in 2019/2020 academic year.

From the look of things, Nkambe and Misaje Sub Divisions, away from metropolitan Bamenda made the difference with appreciable progress reports to show in the 2018/2019 academic year. The Divisional Delegate of Secondary Education for Donga Mantung, Tarlishi Oliver is on record with information that in the face of the ongoing sicio- political crisis, some nine colleges (seven in Nkambe and two in Misaje Sub Divisions) turned full circle during the 2028/2019 academic year with encouraging end-of-year examination results. It is against this backdrop that North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, is on the field inspiring stakeholders to emulate the experience from Nkambe and give the region's children a chance in education during the 2019/2020 academic year. He set the tone in Nkambe where he congratulated stakeholders for maturity and the resolve to stand by State institutions in the face of opposition from those who do not cherish peace and harmony. He congratulated them for refusal to jeopardise the future of children in the face of the ongoing socio-political and security crisis. The Governor stated the government's preparedness to reward Nkambe's show of patriotism and prescribed vigilante groups to sustain their commitment to remain peaceful. Elsewhere in Kumbo, Bui Division, Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique, stressed during a consultation session with some stakeholders that failure to cause the resumption of schooling will give room for marginalisation. He challenged the traditional authorities of Bui Division to begin cleansing their ancestral land from the innocent blood that has been spilled during the crisis. It was in the backdrop of disturbing statistics about the number of children who missed education in 2018/2019. Day two and three of the Governor's back-to-school campaign took the him to Ndop, Ngoketungia, Mbengwi and Momo divisions. Meanwhile, back in Nkambe, the population celebrated the rare outing of the Governor in times like these, and appealed for the government to rescue the population frustrated by road blocks on the Nkambe- Kumbo stretch in punishment for choosing peace.