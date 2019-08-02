Cameroon: Entertainment, Money Games - Key Innovations in Legal Instrument

Prime Minister Chief Joseph Dion Ngute on July 18, 2019 signed a decree on the modalities of the application of the law of 16 July 2015.

Business people operating in the sector of entertainment games, money games and games of chance, as well as those who play the games in Cameroon will henceforth abide by the regulations in force. Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on July 18, 2019 signed a decree on the modalities for the application of Law No. 2015/012of 16 July 2015 to lay down regulations governing entertainment game, money games and games of chance. The law seeks to promote the balanced and equitable development of the various types of games in order to pre-empt economic destabilisation by the activities concerned and thus contribute towards boosting the national economy. It also seeks to limit and regulate the supply and consumption of games, as well as control their operations. -Operators Operators of the games must have attained adulthood according to the civil code, must not have been sentenced for violence or threat of violence. The operator should be of good morality. The law states that minors do not have to be engaged in the money games and games of chance open to the general public by lawful authorisation. -Conditions The operation of casinos and public lotteries shall be under a concession contract agreement signed by the Minister in charge of gaming and its operator. The maximum validity period of the concession agreement is 10 years renewable. The contract has to state the nature of the game authorised and functioning, opening and closing hours, technical characteristics of the games. Games that fall under authorisation regime are entertainment games, commercial lotteries or raffles and online games. The concession can be refused with reasons to safeguard public order, national defence or public security needs, as well as the technical and financial inability of the operator requesting for it to sustainably face the obligations related to the practice of the activity. The text further classifies the casinos into four different categories with different caution amounts depending on the category type, unlike before when casinos were not classified. -Specific Provisions For Each Game The Prime Minister in the instrument for the application of the law gives clarifications with regards to each game. Concerning casinos for example, the instrument classifies them into four categories, deposits the operator of each category has to make in banks, games that have to be authorised under casinos and time for opening and closing of the casino. Other games such as public lotteries, entertainment games and online games have their specificities detailed out in the instrument to implement the law. -Penalties Operators of the games who violate the law are exposed to administrative and criminal penalties. The administrative penalties include the withdrawal of the concession or authorisation, suspension of the right to operate for a period of no more than one year, payment of penalties and termination of the concession agreement. The law spells out offences that may lead to criminal penalties and types the penalties. A games regulatory agency will manage the sanctions and other activities relating to such games.