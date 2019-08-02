Cameroon: Yaounde - Moroccan King's Anniversary Celebrated

The celebration of the 20th anniversary of King Mohammed VI's accession to the throne took place at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel on July 30, 2019.

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Cameroon, Mostafa Bouh used celebrations marking King Mohammed VI's accession to the throne to laud the growing cooperation ties between Morocco and Cameroon. The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum represented Cameroon government in the event at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel which took place in the presence of many cabinet ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and other national and foreign dignitaries. The Ambassador lauded the rich and tense relations that link his country to Cameroon in the political, economic and cultural domains. He stated that cooperation is coordinated at a higher level through tense and regular political dialogue manifested through meetings between government officials, parliamentarians and concrete actions in decentralised cooperation between local governments of the two countries. He singled out economic cooperation, stating that Moroccan companies both public and private have witnessed an increased presence in Cameroon in the banking, cement production and air transport sectors. In 2018, he said, Cameroon's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development signed two partnership agreements with a Moroccan institution to boost projects in the agricultural sector. Morocco, he added, has been granting scholarships to Cameroonian students and senior officials. The students study in Moroccan universities and professional institutions in domains such as technical education and applied technology, architecture, medicine and pharmacy, and military training. The Ambassador announced that the holding of the third session of the Cameroon- Morocco Joint Commission will be an opportunity to define the major areas of the rich and multidimensional cooperation. Ambassador Mostafa Bouh lauded the contribution of King Mohammed VI to modernise Morocco. He cited social, political and economic reforms undertaken whose hallmarks are the Constitution of 2011, new organisation of Regions, new Family Code, among others. He also cited sector strategies intended to boost the country's economy and development. The reforms have created the conducive environment for business development, investments in a view to openness, economic integration at the regional and international levels and conclusion of several agreements on free trade. He said Morocco has always paid great attention for strengthening relations in Africa. The dynamism of Morocco in the African Union attests to its commitment to the continent. He cited actions undertaken by Morocco in the areas of migration, and disclosed that his country is second investor in Africa.