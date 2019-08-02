Eritrea: Celebration of Silver Jubilee of NSP

1 August 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the launching of the National Service Program as well as graduation of members of the 32nd round national service will commence tomorrow, 2 August in Sawa.

The three-day celebration that will be attended by a number of nationals from inside the country and abroad will feature military parade, cultural and artistic performances, carnival, calisthenics, seminars, photo exhibition, book launching as well as sports programs.

According to report, the graduation ceremony of the 10th round of vocational trainees will also be held on Saturday, 3 August.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.