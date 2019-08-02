Eritrea: Celebration of Silver Jubilee of NSP

Asmara — The celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the launching of the National Service Program as well as graduation of members of the 32nd round national service will commence tomorrow, 2 August in Sawa.

The three-day celebration that will be attended by a number of nationals from inside the country and abroad will feature military parade, cultural and artistic performances, carnival, calisthenics, seminars, photo exhibition, book launching as well as sports programs.

According to report, the graduation ceremony of the 10th round of vocational trainees will also be held on Saturday, 3 August.