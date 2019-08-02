Eritrea: Celebration of Silver Jubilee of NSP

Asmara — The celebration of the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the launching of the National Service Program as well as graduation of members of the 32nd round national service will commence tomorrow, 2 August in Sawa.
The three-day celebration that will be attended by a number of nationals from inside the country and abroad will feature military parade, cultural and artistic performances, carnival, calisthenics, seminars, photo exhibition, book launching as well as sports programs.
According to report, the graduation ceremony of the 10th round of vocational trainees will also be held on Saturday, 3 August.
Read the original article on Shabait.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.