Sudan: Khartoum and Nahr Al Niel Discuss Establishing Joint Projects

1 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Khartoum and Nahr AL Neil States caretaker Walis, Maj Gen Ahmed Abdon Hamad and Maj Gen Abdel Mahmoud Hamad Hassan respectively have discussed means of developing the available resources to promote the productive schemes in the two states.

The Wali of Khartoum state assured during a meeting with his Nahr AL Neil counterpart on Thursday the importance of preparing protocols aimed at establishing joint projects with high productivity to raise the standard of livelihoods and creation of an additional job opportunities in the two states.

For his part Maj (Gen) Hassan said his state sought benefiting from Khartoum experience in the field of basic infrastructure projects such as construction of bridges and expansion in health and educational services.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.