Sudan: Khartoum and Nahr Al Niel Discuss Establishing Joint Projects

Khartoum — Khartoum and Nahr AL Neil States caretaker Walis, Maj Gen Ahmed Abdon Hamad and Maj Gen Abdel Mahmoud Hamad Hassan respectively have discussed means of developing the available resources to promote the productive schemes in the two states.

The Wali of Khartoum state assured during a meeting with his Nahr AL Neil counterpart on Thursday the importance of preparing protocols aimed at establishing joint projects with high productivity to raise the standard of livelihoods and creation of an additional job opportunities in the two states.

For his part Maj (Gen) Hassan said his state sought benefiting from Khartoum experience in the field of basic infrastructure projects such as construction of bridges and expansion in health and educational services.