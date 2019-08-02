Sudan: Khartoum and Nahr Al Niel Discuss Establishing Joint Projects

Khartoum — Khartoum and Nahr AL Neil States caretaker Walis, Maj Gen Ahmed Abdon Hamad and Maj Gen Abdel Mahmoud Hamad Hassan respectively have discussed means of developing the available resources to promote the productive schemes in the two states.
The Wali of Khartoum state assured during a meeting with his Nahr AL Neil counterpart on Thursday the importance of preparing protocols aimed at establishing joint projects with high productivity to raise the standard of livelihoods and creation of an additional job opportunities in the two states.
For his part Maj (Gen) Hassan said his state sought benefiting from Khartoum experience in the field of basic infrastructure projects such as construction of bridges and expansion in health and educational services.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.