Sudan Condemns Terrorist Agressions On Security Centers in Aden

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the simultaneous terrorist attacks on security centers in Aden which led to the killing of 50 Yemeni citizens and injuring of tens.
The ministry in statement issued Thursday, affirmed that the coincidence of the attacks and the use of the succide explosions unveiled the desire of those behind the aggression to inflict heavy casualities and losses and to undermine the security and law institutions in Yemen.
The statement called on the international community to live up to its responsibilities to maintain security and stability by supporting legitimacy in the sister Yemen.
The Foreign Ministry has reiterated Sudan full support to the peole and government of Yemen.
