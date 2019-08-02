Sudan: Samsa Calls for Cooperative Efforts to Make Agricultural Season Successful

1 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani — Geziera scheme Governor Eng. Othman samsa affirmed the importance of the current stage in history of the country.

During heading a meeting Thursday on Geziera scheme, Samsa assured the importance of collective efforts to make the agricultural season a successful one.

He called upon the concerned parties' to inspect agricultural operations on sites and be sure of implementing the engineering and l agricultural setup plan.

On irrigation plan Samsa said water distribution program must be observed, controlled and coordinated on justified manner taking in consideration the needed waters for projects in Gazira, Rahad and Halfa AL Gadida.

He added that excavation machines needed for main and small canals must be available on site besides observing the level of water running through canals.

The attendees to the meeting namely were, heads of irrigated projects, executive managers besides undersecretary, Ministry of Water Resources and Electricity.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.