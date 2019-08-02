Sudan: Khartoum, Nahr Al - Neil States Discuss Establishment of Joint Projects

Khartoum — The Governor Incharge of Khartoum state, Lit. Gen. Ahmed Abdoon Hamad, and the Governor of Nahr al- Neil state, Maj. Gen. Abdul- Mahmoud Hamad Husein have discussed potentialities of the two states for the promotion of productive and services projects.
The Governor of Khartoum state indicated during the meeting, Thursday, the importance of setting up a twinship protocol for the establishment of high productivity projects to raise level of livelihood, and creat more work opportunities that comes in accordance with the directives of the Transitional Military Council.
The Governor of Nahr al- Neil state asserted his state's keenness to benefit from Khartoum successful experience in the sector of frasturcture, bridges construction and expansion in the health and education services, lauding role of Khartoum state twords the other states.
