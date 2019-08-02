Sudan: Leading Role of Organizations in Refugees Camps in White Nile

Kostti — The Executive Director Incharge of al- Salam Locality, in White Nile state, Dr. Moustafa Mohamed Hamad, has commended the leading role of the United Nations Agencies and the national organizations working in the humanitarian and voluntary field for the implementation of the services projects in the health, eduction and water in the camps of refugees from the State of South Sudan, and the hosting communities.
He noted that the implemented services projects represents a real addition for the development of the two sectors of health and education, pointing out that the coming stage would wittness the implementation of a number of projects, particularly in the field of the integrated water stations for the development of rural areas in the locality.
Read the original article on SNA.
