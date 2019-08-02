Sudan: Human Rights Committee - Statement On Al-Obeid Incident Was Transparent

Khartoum — The head of the delegation of the Committee on Human Rights of the Commission on Human Rights, Muna Abul-Azayem, who attended the investigations in al- Obeid, pointed out that the statement of the Defense and Security Committee of the Transitional Military Council was clear and transparent and affirmed the commission's seriousness in bringing criminals to justice.
She said in a statement to SUNA that " there is no person above law" appreciating the stance of the people of Al-Obeid city and their struggle for achieving justice and disclosing identity of the criminals, expressing condolences to the families of the martyrs and wishing quick recovery for the injured persons.
Meanwhile, chairman of the complaints committee at the Human Rights Committee, Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Abdul-Azim, said that the statement has revealed those involved in the ugly massacre that shook the Sudanese people.
He stressing that all those who committed a crime against the children of North Kordofan will find a fair trial, calling for expediting the trial of those involved in the events.
