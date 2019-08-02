Nigeria: We Can't Continue to Import Food to Feed 200 Million Nigerians - Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said that Nigeria will not continue to import food to feed its population of about 200 million people.

President Buhari has also restated the commitment of his administration to creating jobs for the youthful population of Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja when he had audience with Guy Ryder, the Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President said: "In the last four years, this government prioritised Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure development. Our focus in these areas was to create jobs today and ensure peace and equitable prosperity for future generations."

He further stated that it was simply impossible to continue to import food with the nation's population, adding. "On agriculture, it was simple; a country with a population of close to 200 million has to be able to feed itself. We cannot rely on importing food."

President Buhari also told the ILO chief that his government had "attacked head-on the big deficit in Power, Roads, Bridges, Rails and Housing ... in order to ensure adequate housing is available today and for many years to come."

He attributed some of the achievements of his government so far to consultations before taking critical decisions affecting the labour force: "Our achievements to date were as a result of strategic fiscal and monetary policy decisions. In some instances, we partnered with stakeholders such as the labour unions.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said, "A good example was during the African Continental Free Trade Agreement review and the National Minimum Wage negotiations. This consultative approach aligns with the vision of the ILO to keep communications open, create jobs, ensure social justice and eliminate worker exploitation."

He congratulated the international organisation on its 100th year anniversary.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Guy Ryder told the President that he was in Nigeria to attend the Global Youth Employment Forum where over 60 countries have gathered to address practically the most pressing challenge of finding decent jobs for young people. He also expressed the commitment of the Organisation to existing partnership and cooperation with Nigeria.

"We have worked with the Labour Ministry to prepare employment policies about youth employment, migration safety and health productivity. The focus is the practical implementation of these plans," he said.

