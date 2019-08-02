Liberia: Unknown Men Attack NEC Chairman's Home

MONROVIA August 1,(TNR)-The Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah's home was late Thursday attacked by unknown men, according to deputy spokesman.

"There were some unknown men who went to the Chairman's house about two hours ago demanding that he releases the result of the by-elections. When that happens, he alerted the police and they responded swiftly," Prince Dunbar told New Republic late Thursday.

The Elections Commission held two by-elections on Monday for Montserrado senator and district number 15 representatives seat following the death of senator Geraldline Doe Sheriff (who died after a protracted illness) and Adoulf Lawrence, who died in a car accident

Prince said the Chairman was not home when the unknown men went to his home. " It is not clear whether they were armed or not. But according to the occupants in the house, they informed the Chairman that they were demanding the immediate release of the result or they would burn his house."

Two groups, the opposition and the ruling party candidates and supporters have been jubilating of victory ahead of NEC official result. So far, NEC has not declared anyone the winner. On Wednesday, there was disturbances at the Liberty Party headquarters when some members of the ruling party went to attack the.

He said those who went to attack the Chairman's house were said to come from the Liberty Party. "But we can not say for sure. All these are allegations.

He was not home but they are claiming from the bloc. We are not certain but those in the house told the Chairman of that."

According to him, the police has deployed to the facilities. According to law, the NEC has two weeks to announce any results results. The two weeks is yet to expire next week.

The opposition spokesman was not immediately available for comment.