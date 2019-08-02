Sudan: TMC - Al-Obeid incidents prepetrators identified

The Head of the TMC Peace and Security Committee, lit. General, Jamal Edeen Omer has revealed that the prepetrators o f Al-Obeid City incidents which led to the martyrdom of five persons and injuring of 20 others were identified.

General. Jamal said in statement issued, Wednesday, that all those who involved in the incidents were detained and handed over to the Attorney General of North Kordofan State in order to complete the proceedings and the trial.