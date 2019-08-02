Sudan: Maj. Gen Jabir underlines importance of media training

Khartoum — The Head of the Economic Committee at the Transitional Military Council (TMC) Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir has underscored the importance of the role of training and capacity building in the promotion of media in general and the press in particular.
In his speech at the conclusion of the training workshop for the Association of Darfur Journalists held in the Hall of Dinars Thursday, Maj. Gen. Jabir praised the history of journalism in Darfur, referring to Al-Fashir Printing Press, which is the one of the first printing presses in the country.
Maj. Gen. Jabir urged the journalists of Darfur to unite, cooperate and activate the role of the press in the field of peace and stability to achieve development in the Sudan in general and Darfur in particular, calling on the association to work out an integrated plan for media training courses in order to be supported, stressing the need to allocate a number of them to the economy to benefit from the environment in Darfur, particularly from animal resources.
