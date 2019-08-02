Liberia: SoS Children Village Liberia Launches Medical Outreach

SOS Children Village Liberia launches Community Based Health Outreach program, the first ever since the institution came to Liberia.

Speaking in Old Matadi Estate Community at the start of the program Thursday, 01 August Doctor James Lewis, Medical Director of the SOS Medical Center said the organization embarks on the initiative to help community dwellers, who cannot afford medical bills at the Center.

He explained they were also doing this to improve access to quality

health care for homeless people thru direct continuous medical care in the streets, with the goal of linking them with a primary medical home.

According to Doctor Lewis, the process will continue until all communities within Montserrado County benefit from the program that has a lifespan of six (6) months.

He detailed that cases being addressed include Malaria, Diabetes, pregnant women and Typhoid, among other sicknesses backed by preventive health education.The SOS Medical Director continues that the outreach is targeting over 11,000 patients in each community throughout Montserrado, calling on residents to take advantage of the opportunity.

Old Matadi Estate Community Chairman, Kemoh Sherrif, lauds the Medical Center of the SOS Children Village for the free medical services in the community, which he says is the first since he took over leadership there.

Communication Specialist of the SOS Children Village Joseph Joboe, lauds the Government of Liberia its support to the Village, adding that the Medical Center Community Based Health Outreach program helps people who do not have money to pay for medical bills.