Liberia: Election Backlash?

-As top police officials suffer attacks following polls

Liberia's immediate past Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman and the current Deputy Police Inspector General for Operations or 102 Col. Marvin Sackor have faced separate attacks reportedly from partisans of ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and staff at the National Bureau of Concession (NBC) which Col. Coleman heads.

These attacks came Wednesday when opposition supporters were celebrating preliminary poll result that favored their candidate in the Montserrado County Senatorial By - election, while in the District #15 representative by - election, the ruling party CDC's candidate battles with an opposition candidate.

The police here told the NewDawn via mobile Thursday, 1 August that 13 suspects including two of Col. Coleman's deputies at NBC have been arrested for questioning, but in the case of Col. Sackor, they are yet to make arrest or name a particular suspect who may have attacked the deputy police chief.

The police authorities however indicate to this paper that Col. Sackor suffer wound in his chest while his bodyguard also got injured as a result of the attack on Wednesday in the CDC party headquarters in Congo Town.

The attack against Col. Sackor on Wednesday is said to have occured when he entered CDC party premises following police's response to a situation between opposition Liberty Party (LP) and ruling CDC supporters in Congo Town.

Concerning Col. Coleman, this paper is informed that some of his staff, including a deputy for operations and another deputy, allegedly staged a riot at the NBC on the basis of some internal issues.

Police Spokesman Moses Carter says there is an ongoing investigation into the riot incident at the NBC following the arrest for the 13 persons.

This paper contacted Col. Coleman, but he says he could not speak immediately on the matter, suggesting that he be reached on Friday.

"What I do know is that they were involved into actions that were not healthy for the institution," Mr. Carter says, adding that there were some physical contacts during the incident.He says police intervened and made that things were brought under control at the NBC.

Col. Saclor could not be reached for comment. However, Mr. Carter indicates that the Ministry of Justice has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter with Col. Sackor.

Carter says the incident happened as a result of the stone throwing between "supporters believed to be of the CDC and that of the opposition."

He says police cannot say who are those that did the act, even though he indicates that Col. Sackor "complained that he was assaulted by supporters believed to be of the CDC."

"He had gone to the headquarters of the CDC to dialogue with some officials of the party and then he came under attack," Carter explains on the situation with Col. Sackor.

However, Carter argues that those who attacked Col. Sackor were not dressed in CDC party parafernalia , as he avoids identifying the suspects as supporters of CDC.

"For now there was no arrest made. How we are doing the investigation is to work with, you know some persons of interest that we can have to share information with us," Carter claims.

Sadly Carter says police are yet to identify persons of interest in the case with Col. Sackor, even though he admits that the Deputy Police Chief complained of being attacked in the ruling party compound.Carter claims that the Deputy Police Chief was not definite in naming the suspects that attacked him in the CDC party compound in Congo Town.