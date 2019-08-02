Liberia: More 'Contaminated' Frozen Food Arrested in Ganta

Some quantity of contaminated frozen food has resurfaced in the City of Ganta, less than two weeks since some quantities were disposed of and destroyed by joint security authorities in Nimba County.

The contaminated food was sold to local marketers at cheap prices and recently got booked on the market by Nimba County Agriculture Coordinator, Samuel Kehleay.

According to him, the rotten chicken products were displaced in the market in Gbahn, a town near Ganta, along the Saclepea highway.

Upon discovering the products, Kehleay immediately seized them along with the seller, who showed authorities the location of the storage where these rotten products were bought.

The lady, along with the contaminated items, were taken to the local Ministry of Commerce office, where a team of joint security, health, agriculture, inspector from the Environmental Protection Agency, Commerce agents and officers from Ganta City office moved in on Banjak Inc. Frozen Food Center, and confiscated several other cartons of the "contaminated food" in storage.

The lady's money was refunded by the cold storage management, while the joint security team, headed by Commerce, took the "contaminated products away and had them burnt."

There were no fines or penalties imposed to the management of Banjak Inc. Frozen Food Center for the sale of the rotten products, leading many to perceive this as a bad precedent set by the Commerce Ministry to allow a business that deals in "contaminated food products to go without being penalized."

Some of the rotten frozen meat displaced on the table

The Banjak Inc. Frozen Food Center was caught in the selling of rotten frozen during the course of July 26, 2019, but the case was allegedly compromised by authorities. One of the workers, who asked not to be named, told the Daily Observer that the frozen products were brought to Ganta from Monrovia in the same condition that it was sold.

The storage is good, but these goods came like this from the headquarter in Monrovia," he said.

On July 16, 2019, the team of joint security, headed by Ministry of Commerce office in Nimba, "burnt" a huge quantity of contaminated frozen food products from another cold storage company, Fresh Frozen Food in Ganta.

Even though, it was alleged that the management was engaged in the sale of the products to customers, at last, they declared to authority of being in possession of rotten products, where a team of inspectors went and separated the expire products from the rest of the goods in the storage.