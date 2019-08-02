Liberia: Cdcians 'Besiege' National Bureau of Concession

The offices of the National Bureau of Concessions (NBC) were on Thursday, August 1, 2019 afternoon reportedly stormed the offices of the National Bureau for Concession (NBC). The offices were allegedly besieged by a group of young men believed to be members of the Youth League of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The young men, who violently overran the compound of the concession bureau, were chanting battle cry songs and pro-George Weah slogans, calling on the President to dismiss NBC Director General, Gregory Coleman.

They also frightened staffers of the institution, who ran for safety when the young men forced their way into the premises. It took the intervention of officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) to restore calm on the compound, multiple sources informed the Daily Observer late yesterday.

According to sources, the group of young CDCians had gone to act on an alleged order or enforce a call by NBC Deputy Director General for Administration (DDGA), Daddy Gibson, and the deputy director-general for Concession (DDGC), Nathaniel Bracewell, to ensure that Mr. Coleman, a non-CDCian is removed.

NBC Deputy Director General for Administration (DDGA), Daddy Gibson, and the Deputy Director General for Concession (DDGC), Nathaniel Bracewell

The two deputies are staunch members of the ruling CDC and its Youth League. They have been at odds with Mr. Coleman--and they practically want his head, "all because he does not respect them," the Daily Observer gathered in the aftermath of the confusion.

In the midst of the havoc being created at the entity, Mr. Coleman, in a letter to his staff, said that he, as NBC Chief executive Officer (CEO), can no longer guarantee the safety of any of the employees under such duress.

"I cannot guarantee the safety of employees under these conditions, as such; all the them are advised to remain on the premises based on their personal comfort levels, as there will be no administrative action taken against anyone who feels unsafe due to the prevailing situation," Coleman said.

The scuffle at the NBC began on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 when, according to Mr. Coleman, his two deputies allegedly held him virtually hostage, and later called on some young men from the CDC headquarters in Congo Town to join them at the NBC office for the "show down."

Mr. Coleman formerly served the LNP as its inspector general.

In his letter to the NBC staff, Coleman narrated that he was "physically attacked, and insulted by the two men, who are my principal lieutenants," the claims the men had vehemently denied.

However, Coleman said the attack against him was carried out in the presence of the NBC's head of Human Resources, Legal Director, Office Assistant and security.

"It saddens me to inform you all that, yesterday, I was physically attacked and (feloniously) restrained by my two deputies," he said.

The attack, Coleman said, "is the latest of other actions taken by the two men, ranging from the escalation from wrongful communications, to incitement, then provocation, now verbal insult and physical assault."

LNP officers arrive at the NBC headquarters to 'calm' the situation.

"The DDGA and DOGC aggressively entered my office, and physically attack me, pointing fingers in my face, insulting me, and violently banging on my desk. The DOGA stood in the visitors' chair, while his colleague took comfort in sitting on my desk, continuing the banging and insulting me and my generation," he said.

According to Coleman, the two men reportedly made series of phone calls for vanguard forces from the CDC headquarters to back them up in their pursuit. He claimed that they also made a series of calls to LNP Inspector General Patrick Sudue, requesting for some officers assigned with the police Emergency Response Unit (ERU) to come and "drag me out of my office."

While leaving the office to avoid uncontrollable provocation, "my two deputies again tried to restrain me from leaving."

He added that it took the intervention of members of the NBC staff, who created a wall around him, thus allowing him to safely leave the office.

"The two did not stop there; they used their vehicles and deployed the DDGC office assistant, thugs who arrived in response to their call, to block the entrance and exit of the bureau, thereby preventing me from leaving the compound," he alleged.