Ghana: Fan Milk Supports GNASBA to Grow 1,000 Trees in Nkoranza

Ghana National Scholarship Beneficiaries Association GNASBA, having support from Fan Milk Limited and the Forestry Commission of Ghana has grown 1,000 trees at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region as part of their schools Health and Environmental Sanitation and Afforestation Campaign under the theme, "Let's Restore Our Environment."

A clean up exercise involving 25 selected first and second cycle institutions lasted for three hours which was immediately followed by an education rally at Nkoranza Girls Model School.

The highlights of the programe was the presentation of 1000 tree seedlings, branded T-shirts, assorted drinks and other logistics from Fan Milk Limited.

Speaking at the Rally, the National Chairman of GNASBA, Katakyie Amankwaa Afrifa, expressed his profound gratitude to Fan Milk Limited for been supportive for the past two decades.

He said main objective of GNASBA is to instill the act of sanitation and afforestation in the heart and mind of our future Ghanaian leaders and the citizenry.

Katakyie emphasis that, GNASBA has targeted the growing of trees in schools compounds because was where they will get proper care and supervision from school children.

He tasked all children to grow trees whiles in school to help experience the provision of shade, avoid wind break, help demarcate school lands from building encroaches as well as establishment of woodlots for economic purposes.

He advice Ghanaians to desist from poor sanitation act like littering around, open deification to prevent non communicable diseases like diarrhea, malaria cholera as a clear supplement to the effort of the government in keeping the country clean and green.

Receiving the package, Nana Okofo Agyapong III, the Adontenghene of Nkoranza Traditional Area who chaired the occasion expressed his gratitude to GNASBA and Fan Milk Limited for the timely kind gesture.

He said trees contribute to the environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, climate amelioration, conserving water, preserving soil and support to wildlife.

He advised Ghanaians to refrain from the act of deforestation because of its effect on climate change, increase in soil erosion and flooding, and edged the government to support GNASBA to extend their hard work to cover more towns and villages countrywide.