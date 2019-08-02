Somalia: The Nation Mourns Mogadishu Mayor Eng Abdirahman Yarisow

A three days mourning period has been declared by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo following the death of Mogadishu Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman at a Qatari hospital seven days after a suicide bomber attacked his office killing 7 people.

Osman popularly known as Engineer Yarisow had sustained serious injuries in the attack that was claimed by militant group Alshabaab and was airlifted to Doha for specialised treatment.

A nation received the news with shock and Condolences have been pouring in for the slain Mayor.

James Swan the UN envoy to Somalia was the last diginitary to have met Osman a few hours before the explosion. Alshabaab claimed the attack had targeted the envoy.

"Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Engineer Yarisow, who was long dedicated to helping his country on its path to peace and stability, and meeting the needs of Mogadishu's most vulnerable," said the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia James Swan.

"His life reflected a deep commitment to Somalia and his loss is felt by all of us," Mr. Swan added. "His work must be continued, and those responsible must be brought to justice." Swan added in a statement released by UN.

Djibouti President Osman Gelle described Osman as a hardworking Mayor and condoled his family and President Farmaajo for the lose.

His son Mohamed Omar moved many by his tweet.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون"

Today the people of Mogadishu lose their Mayor; but I lost my Father. May Allah Grant him the highest rank of Paradise" Mohamed tweeted.

In neighbouring Kenya where Osman jad initiated a sister cities initiative Nairobi Mayor said he received the news of his counterpart's death with shock

"Mayor Osman was a close friend who was determined to restore peace in Mogadishu and Somalia in general. Before his death Osman was working closely with my administration to improve bilateral ties between Mogadishu and Nairobi" Mbuvi posted on his Facebook account with a photo of the two in a past meeting in Nairobi this year.

In a video Djibouti Mayor Fadumo Awale Isman said her country was mourning together with Somalia in honour of Mayor Osman.

"Ambassador Yamamoto and the staff of @US2SOMALIA are profoundly saddened by the loss of Mayor Yarisow, who was an excellent partner and tireless advocate for the people of Mogadishu and all Somalis. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and the people of Somalia" US Embassy in Somalia tweeted.

The social media was awash with tributes to the Mayor.

Osman was a Labour Party Councillor in London before relocating to Somalia after many years in exile.

He became the Information Minister in 2010. Under this portfolio Osman will be remembered for championing for media freedom and introducing the media law a first in post civil war Somalia.

He became the Mayor in 2018 January after the sacking of Thabit Mohamed.

Under his administration he improved the condition of the thousands of IDPs in the Somali capital living in camps.

Osman championed for the rights of the disabled. Ironically his death is linked to a blind woman whom he had appointed to head the special needs department which he had established at the Municipality headquarters.

Osman was born in Hodan district of Banadir region on 16 August 1965. He graduated from Banadir Secondary School, then he graduated from Gaheyr University, Civil Engineer in 1986. In 1991 at the advent of the civil war he fled to the UK.