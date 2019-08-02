Somalia: Jubaland Elder Killed As Election Tensions Simmers

2 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A traditional elder has been shot dead in the southern Somali city of Kismayo, police have confirmed.

Suldan Rashid Dhure Omar was killed on Wednesday night amid simmering political tensions in Jubaland State and its capital, Kismayo.

He was among elders selecting members for Jubaland's assembly - these MPs are then due to elect the regional president later this month.

Police commander Ahmed Nasir Guled said it was not yet known who had killed Mr Omar.

Suspicion may fall on Islamist Al-Shabab militants, who often target those they see as collaborators.

However, in mid-July the group issued a warning to all regional council elders to withdraw from the political process within 45 days - and this killing has taken place within Al-Shabab's "amnesty" period.

Tension is already high in Kismayo following last month's Al-Shabab bombing of the Asasey hotel in which at least 26 people died, including a prominent journalist and several foreigners.

It was the worst attack to hit Kismayo since the al-Qaeda-linked insurgents were forced out of the city in 2012 by African Union and Somali government troops.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Governance
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.