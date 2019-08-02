Sudan: Dahab Receives Resident Representative of UNDP

1 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The caretaker Undersecretary of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Omer Dahab, Thursday received the Resident Representative of the UNDP to Sudan, Dr. Selva Ramachandran, and discussed the implementation of a number of developmental projects by the UNDP in Sudan.

Ambassador Dahab has appreciated the role of the UN through its agencies in Sudan, affirming the keenness of the government to facilitate the mission of the employees in these agencies,

Meanwhile, Ramachandran expressed his wishes for stability in Sudan and promised to support realization of development and stability in Sudan.

