Nigeria: Court Orders Forfeiture of N150m Plaza Seized in Kwara to Govt

Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, yesterday, ordered the final forfeiture of a plaza valued N150 million belonging to a civil servant in Kwara State, Rasaq Momonu, to the Federal Government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Office had approached the court to give an order of final forfeiture of Asmau Plaza, situated in University Road, Tanke Area of Ilorin, that the property was acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.

In the affidavit deposed to by Musa Gidado, an investigating officer with the EFCC, the commission urged the judge to order the forfeiture of the plaza suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.

Gidado claimed among others, "investigations revealed that Rasaq Momonu used his influence as Accountant with Kwara State government to inflate and award contracts for the construction of two classrooms at Ogbondoroko and Obanisuwa Community in Kwara State.

"Investigations further revealed that the respondent who is a civil servant that earns less than N100,000 in a month cannot afford to build the house known as Asmau Plaza between 2010 and 2012"

Moving the application for forfeiture, yesterday, counsel to the applicant, Nnaemeka Omewa, urged the court to grant the order based on the provisions of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Justice Oyinloye, however, granted the application and resolved all the issues raised in favour of the EFCC.

