Ghana: Veep Launches Busia's Biography

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday, launched a special biography of the late Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia, Prime Minister in the second Republic.

The 400-page book, titled "K.A. Busia: A Symbol of democracy" was authored by Mr Anane Agyei, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD).

The book was foreword by former President John Agyekum Kufuor who also served as then Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister in the late Busia's Administration.

It is a comprehensive document on the late Ghanaian scholar and politicians who administered the Republic of Ghana as Prime Minister from 1969 to 1973.

The book is also an in-depth on the former Prime Minister's humble nomothetic, his academician of international repute and a politician whose political prowess was highly unparalleled in Ghana's political development.

Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, the clergy, traditional rulers and academics graced the occasion.

Dr Bawumia in an address, described the late Busia as Ghana's finest politician who championed the rule of law and democratic principles.

He said the late Busia political discourse had deeply influenced the ideology of representative government, multi-party democracy, freedom of speech and respect to human rights.

Dr Bawumia said Busia administration introduced plantation development programme, where cocoa production was given high prominent to expand the acreage cocoa production.

He said Busia commitment towards the welfare of all citizenry lead to the establishment planting for food and jobs and planting for export and rural development.

Dr Bawumia explained that, these initiatives which were currently pursued by the government, addressed national needs through increasing production and employment.

The Vice President pledged the government's commitment towards the continuations of Busia philosophies to improve the living conditions of all Ghanaians.

"The Late Busia philosophy is still relevant in our democratic dispensation of our current administration. His humility, discipline, dedication to service inspires us in our endeavor," he said.

Dr Busia was born in 1913 and died in 1978. He was a politician, scholar and a lay preacher of Methodist Church.

He is most remembered for his deep commitment towards rural industrialization as he introduced a Ministry of Rural Development.