Ghana: GLICO Group Adjudged Best Insurance Group

GLICO, the one-stop shop for insurance and financial services in Ghana, has been adjudged 'The best insurance Group' in Ghana at the recently held 2nd Ghana Insurance Awards.

Two subsidiaries of the GLICO Group also received awards. GLICO General was adjudged 'The Personal Line Insurer of the Year', whilst GLICO Healthcare was declared 'The Indigenous Insurer of the year-Private healthcare'.

The GLICO Group has its genesis as Gemini Life Insurance Company, acronym 'GLICO' that started operations in Ghana in 1987.

Commenting on the award, GLICO Group Head, Corporate Affairs & Marketing, Nana Efua Rockson, said, "It's amazing to build a company and a brand that commands presence. However, maintaining it sustainably requires out-of-box thinking and strategic moves in today's technologically-driven and customer-centric world.

"We are not sitting on our oars and we will continue to offer value to our clients." She continued by saying that, "This award is dedicated to all our customers, partners, stakeholders and to all 'Gliconians'."

GLICO Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Forkuo Kyei, said, "This is quite opportune because it couldn't have come at a better time than this. GLICO is restructuring and positioning itself to take advantage of synergy to offer far better services to Ghanaians."

"Thank you to all who made it happened and to Ghanaians for believing and supporting a home-grown, business throughout three decades and counting," he said.

The Executive Chairman of GLICO Group, Mr Kwame Achampong-Kyei, congratulated the GLICO team for continuous hard work and assiduousness.