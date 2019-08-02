Ghana: Ablordey, 7 Others lose Kotoko Jobs

The Management of Asante Kotoko has terminated the appointments of former Team Managers, Godwin Ablordey and Prince Adu Poku and six other employees as part of the club's ongoing redundancy and restructuring exercise.

Head of Administration and Legal Affairs, Lawyer Sarfo Duku, disclosed this development on the former players in an interview with Kotoko Express App on Wednesday.

The casualties, he said, also include coach of the defunct Kotoko Youth Team, Ernest Appau; his Assistant, Ibrahim Gariba and Equipment Officer, Benjamin Oppong.

The rest are former Manager of the First Team and one-time Physiotherapist, Omono Asamoah, Richard Hammond, a long serving Masseur, and the security personnel at the club's former training ground, Officers Mess in Ridge, Kumasi, Achulo Gonja.

"They have not been working for the past three years," Sarfo Duku said as he explained the reason behind the exercise.

"Some of them have not been working for two years and more" he said, adding that, Management has duly notified the personalities affected by the exercise.

"We have communicated the decision to the affected individuals. As Management, we have the responsibility to be prudent in our handling of the club's finances, and this exercise is to ensure exactly that.

We have communicated the development to the affected individuals and also we thanked them for the services they rendered to the club."