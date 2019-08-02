Ghana: Welcome, Sentuo Industrial Complex to Ashaiman

Residents of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region and Ghanaians at large woke up last week to the good news that an ultra-modern industrial and commercial hub will soon be constructed in the municipality.

The news was carried by the Ghanaian Times in its Wednesday, July 31, 2019 issue.

The story related to a 60-acre land in the municipality sited along the Accra- Tema Motorway which has been allocated to a Chinese company as part of the government's One District, One Factory flagship programme.

The hub, Sentuo Industrial Complex, when completed, will provide over 2,000 direct jobs for Ghanaians.

It will have a building material complex, hospitality and residential facilities, leisure, entertainment and business hub.

It will further comprise a truck terminal, warehouse complex, car parks, open air theatre and landscape for exercises, green belt and sound barrier.

It will also construct new entry and exit roads on the Tema Motorway, Tema Under-pass, Agyeikojo, Lashibi and Community 24 roads.

The Ghanaian Times views these development projects as watershed to the socio-economic and transformation agenda for residents of the municipality and other nearby towns.

Indeed, since the creation of the harbour city of Tema and its numerous industries, this project would enter the manuals of the Tema-Ashiaman enclave as one of its most unique innovations that would take comparative advantage of other industries in the cosmopolitan area.

Further, it would be one vital project under the One District, One Factory flagship programme engaged by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

We are happy that the project when executed would change the landscape of the entrance into Ashiaman Township and also create a positive image for the municipality widely assumed for its notorious criminal activities and other negative vices.

There is no gainsaying the fact that the project would greatly improve security along the motorway, because its location would dislodge criminals who hide along that stretch to attack and rob innocent citizens, even in broad daylight.

Furthermore, the creation of over 2,000 direct jobs should go a long way to reduce unemployment in the municipality by enabling able-bodied youth who hitherto were idle to be gainfully engaged.

It is our wish that those who have been permissive or opposed to this laudable initiative would see reason with its advantages and cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure its successful implementation.

The Ghanaian Times wishes the project success.