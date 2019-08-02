Ghana: Black Queens Preparations Delayed

The senior national female football team, Black Queens is yet to begin preparation for their 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against Gabon.

Coach Mercy Tagoe and her ladies have not reported to camp with just a few weeks for the game as they await the green light from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The team has not assembled since the 2019 WAFU Women's Cup of Nations tournament where they won bronze.

Ghana drew by in the preliminary round of the qualifiers and had to face Gabon who eliminated DR Congo.

Having failed to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup, making it to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be the ultimate target for the Black Queens who are yet to make an appearance in the multisport competition.- Ghanasportsonline