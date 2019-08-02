South Africa: Spar Workers On Strike

Spar workers in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo, have been picketing along Songozwi Street metres away from the Spar since Wednesday. The 40 or so protesters are demanding a 10% salary increase across the board and improved working conditions.

The workers, who are on strike, are members of the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU).

Monica Selemela works at Spar. "Spar management should be aware that we are also important. If we do not offer our services then they will not run the retail shop themselves," she said. She said most workers are paid about R3,200 per month.

"The salary can not get me through the month. I have to pay rent, transport and food," said a worker who asked not to be named.

Picketers held placards, some of which urged members of the public not to buy at Spar until the workers' rights are recognised

Other demands are that Spar provide transport for workers knocking off after 6pm and that workers should be consulted when uniforms are being ordered for them, because they are expensive and deducted from salaries.

Another complaint was that inside bathrooms are only used by management.

SACCAWU is also calling on Spar management to reinstate three workers that the union claims were unfairly dismissed.

Luke Enslin, owner of the Spar shop, said there will be negotiations on Friday on the issues raised by the workers.

Meanwhile on Friday morning workers were still picketing outside the shop.