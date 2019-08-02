Ghana: IGP Leads Delegation to Tamale to Commiserate With COP's Family

Tamale — THE Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong- Boanuh, yesterday led a high power Police delegation to Tamale in the Northern Region to commiserate with the family of the late Police Corporal, Agatha Nana Nabia.

Corporal Nabia believed to be in her 30s, was shot and killed by suspected armed robbers at a police snap check point at Mashegu in Sangnarigu, Municipality the Northern Regional capital at about 8:30 pm on July 30.

On the Acting IGP's entourage were the Director General, Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Commissioner of Police (COP), Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo Danquah, Director General, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno and the Director General, Operations, COP George Alex Mensah.

They were joined on arrival, by the Northern Regional Police Commander, Deputy Com- missioner of Police (DCOP), Timothy Yoosah Bonga who led them to the bereaved family.

The Acting IGP expressed deepest condolence on behalf of the Police Adminis- tration and in his own name to the bereaved family and assured them of the its readiness to 'smoke out the killers from their hideout.'

Mr Oppong- Boanuh, stated that the police service viewed the murder of Corporal Nabia as a very serious incident and would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

He indicated that experienced experts and other police personnel had been stationed in the region to help in the investigations, saying, "We have already brought a combined team of officers from the CID, Intelligence and National Operations Departments to support in investigations."

Mr Oppong-Boanuh therefore urged the police not to be discouraged about the killing of their col- leagues but resolve to fight against crime in the area.

He also pleaded with the general public to assist police to apprehend criminals by volunteering information of suspicious characters in the communities to the police.

The Acting IGP and his delegation, later visited the crime scene to ascertain the facts on the ground.