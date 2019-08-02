Ghana: 141 Recruit Constables Pass Out in Ho

Ho — A total of 141 recruit constables passed out of the Police Training School in Ho on Tuesday.

The reviewing officer at the passing out parade was Commissioner of Police (COP) and Director-General of Administration of the Ghana Police Service, Mr Ken Yeboah.

He reminded the passing out platoon that they had entered a new milestone in their career which was a calling for humanity and required service with integrity.

Mr Yeboah said that the image of the police had sunk to a low height in recent time due to the unprofessional conduct of some miscreants in the service.

He, therefore, urged them to uphold the noble tenets of the police service and work with a high standard of discipline and professionalism to lift up its image to greater heights.

Mr Yeboah entreated the new constables to maintain cordial ties with the public since the prevention of crime was a shared responsibility between the police and the public.

He acknowledged that crime had assumed a sophisticated nature with kidnapping and other forms of violent offences on the rise in the country, and gave the assurance that government was committing various equipment and vast resources to enhance the operational capabilities of the police.

The recruits had undergone six-months training in practical police duties, criminal law, criminal procedure, service instructions, criminal investigations and Law of Evidence.

They also trained in Acts and Decrees, professional policing ethics, English Language, report writing, social psychology and client care.

The other modules included community policing, first aid, HIV/AIDS, French, map reading, child friendly policing and human rights.

The recruits were also taught musketry, physical training, foot and rifle drills.

The baton of honour for the 'Overall Best Recruit' went to Recruit Constable Randolph Alexander who scored a 1,936 marks out of the set marks of 2, 200.