Ghana: 44 Candidates Qualified to Contest NDC Primaries in UE/R

Bolgatanga — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vetted 44 qualified candidates in the 15 constituencies in the Upper East Region to contest as parliamentary candidates for the party's primaries.

Three candidates who had issues had been referred to the party's national headquarters in Accra for advice and redress.

Donatus Nyaaba, the Regional Election Chairman of the party, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times here on Wednesday, stated that in all 47 candidates applied to contest for the primaries but three of them had issues.

Whilst Isaac Adongo, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency is contesting with George Gamson, the incumbent MP for Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Ayine is to contest with Lance Adogba.

Dr Clement Apaak also an Incumbent MP for Builsa South Constituency is the only candidate who is to contest for the primaries while MP for Builsa North Constituency, James Agalga is to contest with Timothy Awintirim, a former MP for the area.

For Navrongo Central Constituency the five candidates vetted to contest include two former Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) for Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly, namely, Emmanuel Andema and Dr Stanislaus Kandingdi.

Also in the race are Peter Kaba, a legal practitioner and Executive Secretary for Vice Chancellors of Ghana, Samson Tangombu and Dr Jacob Anankware, a researcher.

Two candidates are contesting the Bawku Central Constituency; they are the incumbent MP, Mahama Ayariga and Musah Abdulai, a former Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku.

Whilst Madam Laadi Ayamba and George Azuugah are eyeing the Pusiga Constituency seat, B.T Baba and Nicholas Takuzie are gearing towards capturing the Talensi Constituency seat.

For the China-Paga Constituency, the five qualified candidates are the incumbent MP, Rudolf Amenga-Etego, Thomas Dalu, a former District Chief Executive for Kassena-Nankana West, Christopher Apedum, Nikyema Alamzy and David Tuumyeridam.

Dr Robert Kugnab-lem, the incumbent MP for Binduri Constituency is running the race with three others including Stephen Atubugah, Simon Aruk and Noah Azure whilst in the Garu Constituency, the incumbent MP, Albert Alalzugah is contesting the seat with three others namely, Dominic Azumah, a former Minister of State in the Office of the President, Thomas Anabah, and George Mbawine.