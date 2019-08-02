Ghana: Help Plan Future of Staff--UCC Pro VC

Cape Coast — Pro Vice Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, Prof. Dora Edu-Buandoh, has appealed to the various unions on university campuses to invest in their members and also help them to plan for their future.

She also expressed commitment of the university toward the welfare of retired staff.

The Pro VC was speaking here in Cape Coast at a send-off ceremony for 87 retired staff for their dedicated service towards the development of the university.

The retirees included 24 senior members, 34 senior staff and 29 junior staff and out of it 82 have served the university between 10 and 42 years.

Prof. Edu-Buandoh, commended them for their service to the institution, saying, "Your service to the growth of this institution will never be forgotten."

The Pro VC noted that, within their period of service, the university had made impressive strides in all areas.

She indicated that, most of them had spent almost all their adult life to labour for such growth, saying, "Management, staff and students are grateful for your contributions to this noble institution."

In that regard, she said, management through the welfare section of the institution, had instituted a programme to visit retirees at their homes.

She explained that, a total of 140 retired staff had been visited so far in their homes.

The motive for instituting such a programme, the Pro VC said, was to share ideas and to let them know that the institution that they once served, continue to value their contributions.

In his remarks, Mr Prosper Nyatuame, on behalf of the retired staff, commended management of the university for initiating such a programme to recognise the contribution of staff, when their service to the institution was ending.

He urged his fellow retirees to take care of themselves by being conscious of their health.

Prof. Dora Edu-Buandoh (fifth from left) in a group photograph with the retirees and other officials of UCC