Ghana: Wisconsin Varsity Organises Free ICT Course for SHSs

A two-week free Information and Computer Technology (ICT) course for Senior High School (SHS) graduates has started at the Wisconsin International University College in Accra on Monday.

The initiative, which forms part of the university's corporate social responsibilities, is aimed at equipping mostly second cycle graduates with basic knowledge in computing and technology.

In all, about 50 students from schools across the country are participating in the course facilitated by experienced lecturers of the university.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dean of School of Computing and ICT, Dr Ofori Dwumfuor, said students would be exposed to a big computer laboratory where they would be equipped with requisite skills needed for university studies, while they wait to proceed into various tertiary institutions.

"This would also whip up interest of students in the study of ICT and possibly gain admission to Wisconsin for further studies," he stated.

Areas including Microsoft packages (word and excel), internet security, as well as other important ICT areas, he said, would be treated during the period.

"We are happy to have the students and looking forward to sharing our facilities with them and ensure they become very confident in handling ICT issues," he stressed.

A student from Armed Forces Senior High, Mohammed Khadija, said she is pleased to be part of the course adding that, it would help improve upon her knowledge in ICT.

"Most of us would like to study ICT but usually the cost of enrolling in institutions to take up the course is usually too high for us to afford but making it free would give us the opportunity to learn ICT," she stated.

She added that, the course would impact marginally on her education since the world is transforming as far as technology is concerned and students must be equipped with ICT skills to access opportunities available.

She advised other colleagues at home to come over and take up the course which would be very useful in their tertiary education and career at large.