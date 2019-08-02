Ghana: Ghana, Morocco to Scale Up Trade

Ghana and Morocco have agreed to scale up their economic partnership to a level that is commensurate with their strong bilateral cooperation.

According to the governments of the two countries, current level of trade remained low and need to be enhanced.

At a reception in Accra to mark Morocco's National Day, which is the 20th anniversary of the ascension to the throne of the Kingdom of Morocco by King Mohammed VI, the two governments gave renewed commitment to their socio-economic partnership for the benefit of their citizenry.

"The Kingdom of Morocco believes that it is high time for both countries to take their bilateral ties up to even higher level," Mr Abdelouahed Bekki, Deputy Head of Mission at the Morocco Embassy said while proposing the toast.

He noted that irrespective of the increase in investment activity between the private sectors of the two countries, trade between the two does not make the most of the full potential offered by their two complementary economies.

"We all need to extend more efforts to develop and grow existing businesses and capacities, and explore new opportunities in the transportation, trade, tourism, mining and energy," he said.

The challenges facing the two countries, he observed, "encourage us to work together closely for our relations to serve as an example of south-south cooperation, which today has all the resources to ensure its success".

Moroccan companies are present in Ghana in the production areas of energy, fertiliser, housing, building materials and banking.

The signing of 25 bilateral agreements during the visit of King Mohammed to Ghana in 2017, Mr Bekki said, "will further contribute to the reinforcement of our bilateral relations".

He congratulated Ghana for its selection by the African Union to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area, and assured Ghana of continued support in the various sectors, including the provision of scholarships to Ghanaian students.

Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister of National Security, responding to the toast, described Morocco as a true partner in Ghana's socio-economic development, citing the outcome of various bilateral agreements.

He commended the government of Morocco for the immense economic, social and democratic strides, adding that Ghana cherished its relationship with that country.

"As the government works assiduously to attain its strategic vision of a Ghana beyond aid, it would continue to sustain and improve the business environment to ensure that the country remains a very attractive destination for foreign investors, including Moroccan entrepreneurs whose interest in Ghana continue to surge.

"I wish to reiterate Ghana's satisfaction with the friendly relations it has with Morocco, and it is our fervent hope that such relations would evolve into a mutually beneficial engagements and cooperation in the areas of trade and investments," he said.