Ugandan Court Finds Controversial Don Guilty of Insulting Museveni

A Ugandan court on Thursday found controversial Makerere University academic Dr Stella Nyanzi guilty of cyber harassment.

Dr Nyanzi was charged with insulting President Yoweri Museveni, First Lady Janet Museveni and his late mother, Ms Esteri Kokundeka, in a Facebook post.

She was, however, acquitted of offensive communication.

The offence of cyber harassment attracts a three year sentence or a fine of 72 currency points. Each currency point is Ush20,000 ($5).

The Court proceeded without Dr Nyanzi's lawyers leaving her to represent herself during the ruling.

"I can sacrifice motherhood to whatever altar I need to. I was born for this moment. I will speak to dictators in any language possible," Dr Nyanzi told the Court presided over by Gladys Kamashanyu.