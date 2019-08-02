Zambia: Chop the Deadwood, Miti Directed

Photo: Zambia Reports
President Edgar Lungu.
2 August 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By James Kunda

President Edgar Lungu has directed new Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti, to immediately retire tired senior civil servants to improve operational efficiency.

"Root out the dead wood, retire some heads of department. This must be done immediately," President Lungu said when he swore in Dr Miti yesterday.

Mr Lungu directed Dr Miti to prioritise the review of the Civil service operations and staff conduct, starting with permanent secretaries to improve operational efficiency.

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

