Zambia: Chop the Deadwood, Miti Directed

President Edgar Lungu has directed new Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti, to immediately retire tired senior civil servants to improve operational efficiency.
"Root out the dead wood, retire some heads of department. This must be done immediately," President Lungu said when he swore in Dr Miti yesterday.
Mr Lungu directed Dr Miti to prioritise the review of the Civil service operations and staff conduct, starting with permanent secretaries to improve operational efficiency.
Read more
Read the original article on Times of Zambia.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.